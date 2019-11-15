MONTREAL – The land on which the Vaudreuil-Soulanges Hospital will be built has been purchased, the Quebec government announced Friday.

The new hospital will be located near Highways 30 and 40 in the municipality, west of the Island of Montreal.

The construction project, which was registered with the Quebec Infrastructure Program in March 2018, is currently in the development phase. It was awarded $ 79.54 million to complete this step.

"We are committed to providing all Quebecers with health infrastructure that meets their needs, especially in communities where there is such significant growth," said Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann.

Government officials confirmed the land was purchased by the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de la Montérégie-Ouest on Nov. 1.

"Finally, the project of the new hospital is taking a concrete step, with the acquisition of this strategically chosen land to meet, in the long-term, the real needs of the people in our region,” said Marilyne Picard, parliamentary assistant to the minister of health and social services.

The government states the Vaudreuil-Soulanges Hospital will provide better access to health care and services to residents.

The plan is for the institution to have 404 beds, 11 operating rooms and an emergency room with 41 gurneys.

Construction is expected to begin in February 2022 and will continue until the fall of 2026.