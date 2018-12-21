

ctv





Premier Francois Legault and his junior Health Minister, Lionel Carmant, visited Ste. Justine Hospital on Friday to offer comfort to sick children and their parents.

Legault and his team went room-to-room to ask children why they were in the hospital.

Reporters then questioned Legault about the Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital which is facing delays because land has not been expropriated.

The location that was preferred by the previous government, adjacent to Highway 30, is an agricultural terrain that several groups object to.

Legault said that a new location would be chosen quickly.

"I have a lot of pressure from Marie-Lynn," he quipped while gesturing to one of his aides.

"My sister, also is living in St. Lazare so I met her last weekend, so she reminded me we have to be fast in building this hospital in Vaudreuil."

Health Minister Danielle McCann is going to meet the mayors of Vaudreuil-Soulanges in 2019 to choose a new location.

The premier also faced questions about abolishing school boards.

He said that the rights of people and communities, especially the English community, would be respected by his government's plan to remove the boards and decentralize scholastic services.