

Kelsey Patterson, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Andrei Vasilevskiy made 33 saves as the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Tuesday night in the fifth game of a six-game road trip.

Braydon Coburn, Steven Stamkos and Tyler Johnson scored for the Lightning (3-2-1), who were coming off a 4-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Nikita Kucherov added two assists.

The 25-year-old Vasilevskiy improved to 8-1-2 in his career against Montreal.

Jeff Petry scored the lone goal for the Canadiens (2-2-2) while Carey Price stopped 19-of-22 shots in defeat.

Montreal made no changes to the lineup that downed the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Saturday night at Bell Centre. Rookie defenceman Cale Fleury was a healthy scratch for the fourth straight game.

The Canadiens came into the matchup with the league's fourth-best offence, scoring four goals per game, but they could not solve Vasilevskiy more than once.

(The Canadian Press)