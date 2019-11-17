MONTREAL - The man suspected of killing his spouse is scheduled to appear Monday at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield courthouse in Montérégie.

Forty-eight-year-old Linda Lalonde's body was found Saturday afternoon in a residence in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield after her husband turned himself in to the police.

The SQ arrested the 38-year-old man after he asserted that he had assaulted his wife. He had previously appeared at an SPVM station to confess, about 60 kilometres away.

Police officers from the SPVM then contacted their SQ colleagues who visited the residence on Verner Street in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield. The police discovered the dead body of Lalonde.

The SQ could not immediately indicate when the victim died.

An investigation is under way to determine the causes and circumstances of the tragedy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2019.