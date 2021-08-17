LAVAL, QUE. -- Some 70 protesters gathered outside a gym in Laval Tuesday afternoon to make a public show of their criticisms about the province imposing a vaccine passport.

The Econofitness gym is one of a handful of Quebec businesses taking part in a pilot project this week ahead of the province’s plan to impose a COVID-19 vaccine passport on Sept. 1 at certain locations, including public events, training facilities, bars and restaurants.



"We are not seeing the number of hospitalizations that could possibly justify discriminatory and divisive measures such as this. I question the legality of the measure. I think this that this measure is going to be hotly contested in court. But in the meantime it’s being rolled out regardless of whether or not it passes muster in terms of legality. In the meantime, everyday citizens have to stand up against this type of discrimination and I think that what they’re doing today is exactly that," said Richard Girgis of a group called Fearless Canada / Courage Canada, which questions and criticizes some of the government's public health measures.

Laval police are on site at the demonstration to manage the crowd. Const. Stephanie Beshara said the crowd is mostly calm and there have been no arrests.

The demonstration has delayed journalists from entering the gym to record the testing of equipment that will be used to verify vaccine passports when they start being used in two weeks.

This latest protest comes three days after thousands gathered in Montreal to demonstrate against measure.

This is a developing story and will be updated. With files from CTV News Montreal's Max Harrold.