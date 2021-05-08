MONTREAL -- UPDATED: According to police, Bertrand Dery was found safe in St-Ignace de Loyola on Sat., May 8, 2021. The original article appears below.

The Repentigny Police (SPVR) is asking for the public's assistance in locating 72-year-old Bertrand Dery, who is missing and may be in danger.

Dery is a Repentigny resident and has lately shown signs of confusion. He left his home Friday in a dark grey 2015 Mazda CX-9 (license plate K80 JYA) and stopped at a Lanoraie resident's home to ask for directions to Shawinigan where several of his family members live.

Disparition avec un risque pour la santé. Confus, Bertrand Déry 72 ans a quitté son domicile à bord de sa Mazda CX-9 grise plaque K80 JYA. Dernière fois vu à Lanoraie alors qu'il demandait des indications pour se rendre à Shawinigan. Faite le 911 si vu. #sureteduquebec #3riv911 pic.twitter.com/1ngMQFGFM1 — Service de police de la Ville de Repentigny - SPVR (@PoliceRPY) May 8, 2021

The resident was concerned and contacted the Surete du Quebec (SQ).

Dery has not been seen since and police say he left without the medication he must take daily.

Dery is 5'9" and weighs 176 pounds with short white hair and a moustache.

He wears glasses and was wearing a black and blue plaid shirt and jeans.

Those who see Dery are asked to call 911.