MONTREAL -- > UPDATE: Montreal police said on Saturday night they had located Madeline Kimble safe and in good health. The original article appears below.

Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday.

Madeline Kimble was last seen at 2:25 p.m. in the LaSalle area. Police said Kimble is on the autism spectrum and they fear for her health and safety.

Kimble is known to frequent areas in the southern and western portions of the city and gets around via public transport or on foot.

She was last seen wearing a black coat with white lines on the sleeves, black pants with a Puma brand logo and a backpack.

Kimble has white skin, stands 1.65 metres tall and weighs 59 kilograms. She has brown hair, green eyes, speaks English and wears a piercing in her nose.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or make an anonymous tip with Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.