

CTV Montreal





*UPDATE: Cleland was located safe and sound. Original story follows*

Montreal police are urging the public to keep an eye open for a 19-year-old who has been missing since late Saturday night.

Sophie Cleland, 19, is visiting from out of town. She was last seen close to midnight at a restaurant on Saint-Laurent Boulevard.

Given the frigid weather conditions, authorities are concerned for her safety.

Cleland is caucasian, stands 5'8, weighs 125lbs, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen in a leather jacket, jeans, a white t-shirt, Converse shoes and earrings.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is urged to contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.