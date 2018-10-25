

CTV Montreal





Quebec's Independent office of investigations, the BEI, has been asked to investigate leaks from the province's anti-corruption squad.

The Deputy Minister of Public Security, Liette Larrivée, made the request to dig into the leaks from UPAC.

Since UPAC was set up there have been leaks of several investigations, including information that showed some of the agency had pursued multiple cases that came to dead ends.

Earlier this year affidavits filed in court showed that UPAC believed four people had been co-ordinating to leak information about investigations into the Liberal party.

The documents also pointed to what's been dubbed "Machurer": an ongoing probe of possible illegal political financing connected to former Premier Jean Charest and Liberal fundraiser Marc Bibeau.

At the time investigators believed that former UPAC investigator Richard Despaties, Sureté du Quebec officer Stephane Bonhomme, ex-entrepreneur Lino Zambito, and now former Liberal MNA Guy Ouellette were working together to leak info.