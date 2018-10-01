Featured Video
Robert Lafreniere, head of Quebec's anti-corruption unit, resigns
UPAC Commissioner Robert Lafreniere says his team was quite busy in 2012.
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, October 1, 2018 11:58AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 1, 2018 12:09PM EDT
Robert Lafreniere, head of Quebec's Permanent Anti-Corruption Unit, UPAC, has resigned, according to a spokesperson.
The announcement coincides with election day in Quebec.
Lafreniere will reportedly leave his post on November 2nd.
No further details were released.
BREAKING: Robert Lafreniere, head of Quebec's Permanent Anti-Corruption Unit has resigned, confirms UPAC spokesperson Matthieu Delisle. No other details are available at this point. @CTVMontreal— Max Harrold (@MHarroldCTV) October 1, 2018
Election Day bombshell: Head of UPAC, Robert Lafrenière, has resigned. #Quebec2018— Maya Johnson (@MJohnsonCTV) October 1, 2018
More to come.