Robert Lafreniere, head of Quebec's Permanent Anti-Corruption Unit, UPAC, has resigned, according to a spokesperson.

The announcement coincides with election day in Quebec.

Lafreniere will reportedly leave his post on November 2nd.

No further details were released.

