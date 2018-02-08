

CTV Montreal





Unsealed court documents reveal UPAC believed MNA Guy Ouellette was working with insiders to orchestrate leaks to the media.

The unsealed affidavits paint a picture of coordinated leaks about investigations with ties to the provincial Liberal party.

The affidavits include a host of well-known names: former Liberal minister and deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau who was arrested in 2016 and is heading to court later this year.

The documents also point to what's been dubbed "Machurer": an ongoing probe of possible illegal political financing connected to former Premier Jean Charest and Liberal fundraiser Marc Bibeau.

Sensitive documents about both investigations had been leaked to the media and the affidavit shows UPAC believed four people were working together to do it: former UPAC investigator Richard Despaties, Sureté du Quebec officer Stephane Bonhomme, ex-entrepreneur Lino Zambito, and Liberal MNA Guy Ouellette.

According to the affidavits Ouellette activated two new pre-paid cell phones on the same day a criminal investigation was launched into UPAC leaks.

The documents also detail exchanges between then-SQ boss Martin Prud'homme and RCMP investigators.

Prud'homme defended Ouellette, saying he believed in his integrity.

Ouellette was arrested by UPAC last October but has yet to be charged.

Zambito has announced he will hold a news conference Sunday to discuss these affidavits.

Parti Quebecois house leader Pascal Berubé didn't mince words about the latest developments.

"Side show, freak show, I don't know. It's mind blowing. It's hard to connect the dots and to find the truth. And when we look at all those specific issues, every single day, we have something new, it's hard to understand what's going on," said Berubé.

Public security minister Martin Coiteux has been pushing for the adoption of Bill 107 that would create an independent surveillance committee to oversee UPAC.

The bill would also give the anti-corruption unit more power by making it a fully-independent police force.

The opposition is questioning that especially after a report by the SQ found UPAC is plagued with problems.

Coiteux said Thursday he needs time to analyze the latest court documents.