Universite Laval lecturers going on strike

Recent conciliation meetings between Université Laval and the union representing lecturers failed to prevent a strike.

In a press release issued Wednesday evening, the Syndicat des chargées et chargés de cours de l'Université Laval (SCCCUL) announced that the strike would officially begin on Thursday.

In a message to its members, the union mentioned that negotiations had reached a "dead end" and announced four days of walkouts on Thursday and Friday, as well as Monday and Tuesday. The union, which is part of the CSN-affiliated Fédération nationale des enseignants(e)s du Québec, has a 10-day strike mandate.

Université Laval reacted to the strike announcement in a press release on Wednesday evening: "We find it unfortunate that a strike has been called, and we are doing our utmost to support the student community," said Cathia Bergeron, vice-rector of studies and student affairs, responsible for health.

The university was keen to point out that the activities scheduled for this weekend, Feb. 17 and 18, are being maintained.

"Despite the union's decision to strike, negotiations are continuing with the help of the conciliator. We are confident that he will enable us to reach an agreement as soon as possible for the benefit of the entire university community", said André Darveau, Executive Vice-Rector and Vice-Rector, Human Resources and Finance.

Both management and the union have indicated that salaries are now the main point of contention since the normative clauses have been largely settled after several months of negotiation. For its part, Université Laval maintains that all elements of the normative component have now been settled.

The parties have been assisted by a Ministry of Labour conciliator since January.

The union reiterated that all teaching and work-related activities would be interrupted during the strike days.

On Tuesday, university management had said it was aware of the possible repercussions of a strike. "We understand that the impacts could be significant, and Université Laval is doing everything possible to promote the conclusion of an agreement as soon as possible, for the good of the entire university community. We are very sensitive to the fact that 67 per cent of students registered for the winter session have at least one course offered by a lecturer."

On its Facebook page, the union asked its members to "stay tuned," in case a tentative agreement was on the table by Thursday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 14, 2024.