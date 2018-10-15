

CTV Montreal





A coalition of labour unions is calling on the new provincial government to improve working conditions for the lowest-paid employees in Quebec.

Members of the CSN, CSQ, SFPQ, and other anti-poverty groups want the Coalition Avenir Quebec government to implement its five-ten-fifteen plan.

That means requiring employers to set schedules five days in advance, giving employees ten days off per year for family issues or sick days, and hiking the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

They said that by doing otherwise, the government is asking them to "work for peanuts."

The previous Couillard government updated the labour code to give employees more time off, but Ann Gingras of the CSN labour union said the incoming government should do more to help parents.

"When it's a majority of women, they have children, they have the responsibility of a family, of children, and how can you be ready to got to work at 24 hours notice when you have children at home and you have to make sure they're taken care of when you're gone? We know those people have no protection, so they have to show up for work, but they also have a responsibility for their family," said Gingras.

During the election premier-designate Francois Legault said he had no interest in hiking minimum wage to $15 per hour, saying he was concerned it would lead to an increase in high school dropout rates.

About 350,000 people earn minimum wage in Quebec -- more than 60 percent of them are women.