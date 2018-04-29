

The Canadian Press





The minimum wage will increase by 75 cents an hour this week to $12 an hour on May 1st.

This increase will benefit nearly 353,000 workers, mostly women, according to the Ministry of Labour.

Quebec, however, remains far behind other provinces when it comes to wages. The minimum wage in Ontario, for example, is $14 an hour, and it will reach $15 on January 1 of next year.

In Alberta, it's already been increased to $15.

Employers' organizations in Quebec believe the increase of 75 cents might cause job losses, or at least a reduction in work hours.

Unions, however, applaud the decision, but say it is insufficient. They will continue the crusade to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

In a new study, the Institute for Research and Socio-economic Information (IRIS) estimates that the positive impact of a $15 would outweigh possible job losses.