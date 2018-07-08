

The Canadian Press





With just weeks to go before the official launch of the Quebec provincial election campaign, an advocacy group is calling on the province’s political parties to release their proposals to fight poverty.

The Collective for a Quebec Without Poverty sent a letter to the four parties represented in the National Assembly asking them to publicly reveal their plans before the end of August.

Among the issues the group asked to parties to address are their approaches to minimum wage, guaranteed minimum income, social assistance and pensions.

Group spokesperson Sege Petitclerc said poverty requires the attention and strong and ambitious commitments from all parties.

Around 800,000 Quebecers are not able to afford their basic needs, said Petitclerc.