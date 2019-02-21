

CTV Montreal





Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly committed crimes of a sexual nature in Repentigny.

The Sûreté du Québec and Repentigny police say the man has been parking his car near bus shelters on Iberville Blvd. since December 2018 to commit sexual assaults.

Police describe him as about 20 years old, 1.72 metres to 1.80 metres (5'8 "to 5'11") tall, weighing 91 kg (200 lbs), with brown or black hair, brown eyes and tanned skin.

During the events, the man wore a dark coat, a neck warmer, a hood and sunglasses. He speaks French.

He was in a four-door black Acura ILX car, model 2016 to 2018. The car is equipped with the original alloy wheels.

Since several victims in this case have been identified, the SQ has deployed the serial crime investigation division. Various Quebec police services work in partnership, pooling resources to help quickly identify and arrest predators.

Anyone who sees this individual is asked to contact 911. In addition, any information that can help to find this suspect can be told confidentially to the central criminal information section of the Sûreté du Québec at 1 800 659-4264.