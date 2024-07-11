U.S. private equity firm to buy Heroux-Devtek in deal valued at $1.35 billion
Aircraft landing gear maker Heroux-Devtek Inc. says it has signed a deal to be acquired by U.S. private equity firm Platinum Equity Advisors LLC in a deal valued at $1.35 billion.
Under the agreement, Platinum Equity will pay $32.50 in cash per share for the company.
Heroux-Devtek shares closed at $25.32 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
The sale comes after a review of strategic alternatives by the company.
As part of the deal, Platinum Equity says Heroux-Devtek will keep and invest in its headquarters and other operations in Quebec, including its manufacturing operations.
The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory and shareholder approvals, is expected to close before the end of the company's current financial year on March 31, 2025.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 11, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Admitted Winnipeg serial killer found guilty of first-degree murder of four Indigenous women
A Manitoba judge has found confessed serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, determining he was not suffering from a mental disorder when he ‘mercilessly’ killed four Indigenous women.
BREAKING Magnitude 6.4 earthquake measured off B.C.'s coast
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of B.C.'s Vancouver Island Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
BREAKING Shelley Duvall, actress and iconic 'The Shining' heroine, has died
Shelley Duvall, the intrepid, Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's “The Shining,” has died. She was 75.
Cottages, burial plots and jewelry: How the capital gains tax changes affect property other than your home
Here are some of the lesser-known ways the capital gains tax might apply to you, and expert tips for navigating the tax.
'Where is the money at?' Police release video showing response to gunpoint home invasion north of Toronto
Police have released new video footage showing officers responding to an armed home invasion in Vaughan on Christmas Eve.
opinion Biden's debate debacle levels playing field with Trump
In one week, Donald Trump will officially accept his party’s nomination, becoming the standard-bearer for the GOP in November. A recent Supreme Court immunity ruling combined with a failed debate performance by President Joe Biden has seen the Republican challenger’s fortunes rise exponentially.
Former Predators captain Johnson posthumously diagnosed with CTE
Former Nashville Predators captain Greg Johnson has been posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy following a post-mortem brain tissue analysis.
Interest rate cut hasn't led to rush of homebuyer demand yet: Royal LePage data
Despite expectations of lower interest rates prompting homebuyers to leave the sidelines, a new report says the Bank of Canada's quarter-point cut to its key interest rate last month did not lead to a rush in demand.
Woman swept to sea while swimming at a Japanese beach is rescued 37 hours later and 80 kilometres away
A Chinese woman who was swept out to sea while swimming at a Japanese beach was rescued 37 hours later after drifting in a swimming ring more than 80 kilometres (50 miles) in the Pacific Ocean, officials said Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario says science centre cannot be repaired without full closure of museum
The province says keeping the current Ontario Science Centre building open to the public even temporarily would still require the 'immediate closure' of the facility along with an initial investment of $70 million in 'urgent capital repairs' and another $20 to $40 million for 'immediate roof repairs.'
-
'Where is the money at?' Police release video showing response to gunpoint home invasion north of Toronto
Police have released new video footage showing officers responding to an armed home invasion in Vaughan on Christmas Eve.
-
2 teenage boys arrested after 16-year-old boy fatally shot in Parkdale
Two teenage boys have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Toronto’s west end earlier this week.
Ottawa
-
No swimming recommended at all Ottawa beaches following heavy rain
No swim advisories have been issued for Ottawa's four beaches due to high levels of E.coli bacteria in the water.
-
Fire damages former pizza restaurant on Merivale Road in Ottawa
The Ottawa Fire Service says firefighters responded to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 4:45 a.m. Thursday, reporting smoke coming from the roof of a commercial plaza on Merivale Road near Baseline Road.
-
4 teens facing charges after OPP recover stolen vehicles on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario
Four teenagers are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police recovered two vehicles in eastern Ontario that were reported stolen in the Greater Toronto Area.
Atlantic
-
'Almost fell off my chair': N.S. premier 'shocked' by new designated encampment sites for Halifax homeless
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says he is shocked by some of the locations Halifax city council has chosen as designated sites for homeless encampments.
-
Downpours, thunderstorms continue in Maritimes as the remnants of Beryl move through
Remnants of what was Hurricane Beryl will bring downpours to parts of the Maritimes Thursday afternoon and evening.
-
Two workers treated for carbon monoxide exposure at Halifax construction site
Two workers were treated for carbon monoxide exposure at a construction site in Halifax Thursday morning.
N.L.
-
Fisher protest interrupts environment ministers' press conference
About a dozen fishers interrupted a news conference with the country's environment ministers in St. John's on Wednesday to demand the federal government reinstate a 32-year moratorium on commercial cod fishing in the province.
-
After delay, new ferry Ala'suinu begins carrying passengers between N.S. and N.L.
After delays due to repairs, a new Marine Atlantic ferry sailing between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia is expected to make its inaugural passenger trip this evening.
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to N.L. campus after encampment dismantled
Protesters returned to Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, days after police responded to a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and charged three students.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police upgrade assault charge against 18-year-old to attempted murder
One of two assault charges against a Sault Ste. Marie man, 18, has been upgraded to attempted murder after a violent attack with a bat last month, police say.
-
His brother was found dead, his mother was arrested before this baby was found crawling by a highway
A Louisiana sheriff says a one-year-old 'miracle baby' survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his four-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
-
Cottages, burial plots and jewelry: How the capital gains tax changes affect property other than your home
Here are some of the lesser-known ways the capital gains tax might apply to you, and expert tips for navigating the tax.
London
-
Serious but non-life-threatening injuries after crash
Crews responded to the scene on Highway 24 about 10 km north of Simcoe, and said one driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Sarnia mayor calls on province to help with staffing crisis in healthcare
The Mayor of Sarnia is calling on the province to help fix what he calls the, "Staffing crisis in Ontario's Community Health Sector."
-
OPP investigation stretches from Huron to London, yields drug and weapons charges
According to OPP, seizures included a firearm, ammunition, brass knuckles, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and more.
Kitchener
-
Ontario woman found safe five days after being reported missing
Eugenia 'Jenny' Da Silva, the Brantford, Ont. woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from work five days ago, has been found safe.
-
Part of Fischer Hallman Road closed due to erosion
A portion of Fischer Hallman Road North in Waterloo is closed in both directions due to erosion caused by heavy rain.
-
LCBO urges union to restart contract talks, says ready-to-drink cocktails 'not a part of bargaining'
Expanding ready-to-drink beverages into grocery and corner stores is a 'matter of public policy' and not something that will be addressed at the bargaining table, the LCBO said in a statement that urged the union representing striking workers to restart contract talks.
Windsor
-
1,800 kg of chicken donated to help families in need
Chicken Farmers of Ontario have committed to donating nearly 1,800 kilograms of chicken or 16,0000 meals throughout 2024 to help individuals and family struggling with food insecurity.
-
Don’t call 911 about coyotes unless it’s an emergency: LaSalle police
LaSalle police are reminding residents to not call 911 about coyotes unless it is an emergency.
-
Windsor invited to Run With Responders
Windsor community members are invited to run with first responders at the second annual Run With Responders 5K.
Barrie
-
Motorcyclist nabbed after speeding past police in Collingwood: OPP
A Tay Township man faces several charges after taking a motorcycle for a joy ride through Collingwood.
-
Road extension in Barrie's south end reaches final stages
Crews are in the final stages of a road extension in Barrie that will help traffic flow and alleviate congestion in the south end.
-
4 arrested in Collingwood drug bust, $9,500 worth of fentanyl seized: OPP
Four people have been arrested and charged after police raided an RV and a home in Collingwood last week.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Magnitude 6.4 earthquake measured off B.C.'s coast
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of B.C.'s Vancouver Island Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
-
Record-breaking heat continues in B.C.'s Interior, other regions see cooler temperatures
More temperature records were broken across B.C. Wednesday as some parts of the province continued to manage a heat wave.
-
Woman ejected from car in deadly Surrey crash
A serious crash in Surrey on Highway 99 killed one person Thursday morning and shut down northbound traffic.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Magnitude 6.4 earthquake measured off B.C.'s coast
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of B.C.'s Vancouver Island Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
-
Former BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver slams Premier David Eby, praises Conservatives' John Rustad
Former BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver is treading back into B.C. politics, slamming NDP Premier David Eby in an opinion piece in the Vancouver Sun, and showering praise on BC Conservative Leader John Rustad. He echoed those sentiments in an interview with CTV News Wednesday.
-
B.C. to implement committee's suggestions on overdose responses at schools
A B.C. steering committee has identified early actions for post-secondary institutions to follow in the event of an overdose on campus.
Winnipeg
-
Admitted Winnipeg serial killer found guilty of first-degree murder of four Indigenous women
A Manitoba judge has found confessed serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, determining he was not suffering from a mental disorder when he ‘mercilessly’ killed four Indigenous women.
-
'We started from really behind the eight ball:' Downtown Winnipeg business flourishes despite COVID-19 pandemic
According to the most recent statistics released by Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, more businesses have closed than opened year after year since the pandemic.
-
Winnipeg grocer closing after nearly 20 years
An independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is closing its doors.
Calgary
-
Police investigate shooting in Evanston
A man is in hospital after a shooting in Evanston early Thursday morning.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (July 12-14)
There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.
-
'I nearly died': WestJet employee and Spice Girls superfan dances with Mel C
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
Edmonton
-
'A paintbrush in my hand': Alex Janvier, part of Indian Group of Seven, dies at 89
Renowned artist Alex Janvier has died at the age of 89. Officials at the Assembly of First Nations annual general meeting announced his death and held a moment of silence.
-
Costco to increase annual membership fee to $65 this September
Costco is increasing its annual membership fees in Canada and the U.S. this fall to $65.
-
Interest rate cut hasn't led to rush of homebuyer demand yet: Royal LePage data
Despite expectations of lower interest rates prompting homebuyers to leave the sidelines, a new report says the Bank of Canada's quarter-point cut to its key interest rate last month did not lead to a rush in demand.
Regina
-
Masters suggests governments create 'pockets of money' for community projects
Regina's mayor is suggesting governments create pots of money for community projects. It comes as numerous organizations launch fundraising campaigns to complete capital projects.
-
'Dug ourselves into a hole': City of Regina to request debt limit increase
The City of Regina is preparing to ask the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB) for an increase to its debt limit.
-
Here's why you may have noticed changes in your tap water
Many residents in both Regina and Moose Jaw may have noticed an unusual taste and odour from their drinking water. The change is nothing to worry about, according to the cities.
Saskatoon
-
'We have no answers': Sask. family of Ashley Morin marks 6th anniversary of her disappearance
Ashley Morin's family is left with more questions than answers on the sixth anniversary of her disappearance.
-
'Don't take it too seriously': 90-year-old Saskatchewan golfer hits the links 5 days a week
A Saskatoon golfer has become an inspiration to many at Wildwood golf course.
-
Canada's soccer success fuels youth participation
The Canadian men’s soccer team fell 2-0 to Argentina on Tuesday night in the semi-final of the Copa America.