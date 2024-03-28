Two young men in critical condition after vehicle crashes into tree: Montreal police

Two men in their 20s are in critical condition after the car they were in crashed into a tree in Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) responded to the scene of the crash on St. Zotique Street and 20th Avenue in the Little Maghreb neighbourhood of the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough.

"Two men in their 20s were in that vehicle and are in critical condition," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. "We fear for their lives."