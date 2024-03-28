MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Two young men in critical condition after vehicle crashes into tree: Montreal police

    Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Share

    Two men in their 20s are in critical condition after the car they were in crashed into a tree in Montreal.

    Montreal police (SPVM) responded to the scene of the crash on St. Zotique Street and 20th Avenue in the Little Maghreb neighbourhood of the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough.

    "Two men in their 20s were in that vehicle and are in critical condition," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. "We fear for their lives."

    More to come.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News