Two young men charged in Montreal attempted murder case
Montreal police have arrested two young Montreal men in alleged connection to an attempted murder in Verdun last summer.
The suspects have been identified as 20-year-old Elijah Stiell and 21-year-old Kyle Grant, both have since appeared in court.
Stiell is facing charges of attempted murder and firearm discharge. Grant was charged with attempted murder and weapon possession, as well as drug possession.
"Searches in LaSalle and Verdun also led to the seizure of two firearms, a high-capacity magazine, a stun gun and nearly $10,000 worth of crack cocaine," police claimed in a press release.
-- More details to come.
Canada summons Chinese ambassador over alleged threats to MP Michael Chong
The Liberal government is summoning China's ambassador over allegations by Canada's spy agency that a Chinese diplomat in Toronto was involved in a plot to intimidate a Conservative MP and his family.
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn't copy Marvin Gaye classic
A federal jury in New York concluded Thursday that British singer Ed Sheeran didn't steal key components of Marvin Gaye's classic 1970s tune 'Let's Get It On' when he created his hit song 'Thinking Out Loud.'
Northern Canada seeing record-breaking heat in May, here's where
Wednesday was a historic day in parts of Canada. Previous heat records were shattered across the country as many communities experience higher-than-normal temperatures.
How to find hidden cameras in your vacation rental
One expert shares tips on how to check for hidden cameras in vacation rentals after a TikTok went viral of a group finding one in their Airbnb.
Explosion rips roof off pharmaceutical plant; worker missing
A powerful explosion Thursday at a troubled pharmaceutical chemical plant in Massachusetts left one worker missing in a building the local fire chief said was too dangerous to search.
Why some residents of a picturesque Welsh town won't be celebrating coronation day
A pretty town in Wales that staged a lavish ceremony for then Prince Charles on Canada Day in 1969 is now preparing to all but ignore the King's coronation. Read correspondent Genevieve Beauchemin's story explaining why on CTVNews.ca.
Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was convicted on Thursday of orchestrating a plot for members of his far-right extremist group to attack the U.S. Capitol in a desperate bid to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election.
Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers
The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.
U.S. feds fine McDonald's franchisees with workers as young as 10
Two 10-year-olds are among 300 children who worked at McDonald's restaurants illegally, a Labor Department investigation of franchisees in Kentucky found.
Toronto
Driver, 21, charged after 'massive tragedy' outside Burlington, Ont. school
A driver has been charged a day after an eight-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle after getting out of a car to attend a school concert in Burlington, Ont.
Someone let a toddler announce the TTC subway stops and people are loving it
Toronto transit riders were met with an adorable surprise this week after it appears someone let a young child announce the subway stops over the intercom.
Fire breaks out in classroom at east Toronto school
A fire broke out in a classroom at an elementary school in Toronto's east end late Thursday morning.
Atlantic
'It's ruining the community': N.B. residents want to 'Stop the Stink' at shell processing plant
Residents in the town of Beaurivage, N.B., want to 'Stop the Stink' in their community. Miniature stop signs with the slogan can be seen at several homes around a crustacean drying plant about 45 minutes north of Moncton.
N.S. mass shooting: Province launches community support website
A new website for people living in areas affected by the Nova Scotia mass shooting was launched at noon Thursday.
Federal minister defends enforcement since elver fishery closure in the Maritimes
The office of federal Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray says enforcement efforts are continuing in the Maritimes' baby eel fishery since the season was closed last month amid allegations of poaching and violence.
London
Car strikes house in north London
One person was hurt and an arrest has been made after a car struck a house Thursday morning. Police say the driver and passenger fled from the car on foot and were found not far away by officers.
Public healthcare advocates booted from MPP’s office entrance
Members of the Ontario Health Coalition (OHC) were asked to leave an area near the entrance of Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Rob Flack's office on Thursday. They were a few minutes away from starting a news conference to gauge public opinions on for-profit healthcare.
Homeowner assaulted, axe and handheld torch stolen
An investigation in Huron County is ongoing after an attempted home invasion where a torch and axe were stolen, according to police. Around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, police say a home owner in Dinsley Terrace in Clinton found a man in his garage.
Northern Ontario
Driver charged in North Bay when rock crusher falls from truck onto pickup
A 37-year-old Edmonton driver has been charged after a piece of heavy equipment fell off a transport and onto a pickup truck in North Bay.
Calgary
Banff fire update: Prescribed burn at Compound Meadows 'being held'
Officials with Banff National Park say a prescribed burn that grew to be larger than it was supposed to is being held.
Alberta UCP faces questions on how it did the math in attack on NDP electricity plan
Alberta's United Conservative Party is facing questions over how it did the math behind its accusation that the NDP's net-zero electricity grid proposal would cost taxpayers $87 billion.
Wranglers fall short in 3-2 loss at Abbotsford
The Calgary Wranglers were hoping to advance to the next round of the AHL playoffs last night, but the Abbotsford Canucks had different ideas.
Kitchener
Collision involving horse and buggy sends five to hospital
Five people have been transported to hospital and two horses have been euthanized after a horse and buggy and van collided in Mapleton Township on Thursday morning.
Province contributing $4-million for vaccine manufacturing expansion in Cambridge, Ont.
The Ontario government is spending $4-million to support a partnership that will see vaccine manufacturing expanded in Cambridge, Ont.
Highway 403 reopens in Brantford after police investigation
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has reopened a portion of Highway 403 eastbound and westbound in Brantford following a police investigation.
Vancouver
Fatal Surrey shooting likely gang-related, IHIT says
A fatal shooting in a Surrey parking lot this week was likely gang-related, according to an update from authorities identifying the victim.
B.C. flooding, mudslides prompt evacuation orders, highway closures in the Interior
The first spell of summer-like weather in British Columbia has sped up snowmelt in the mountains, causing flooding and mudslides that have prompted evacuation orders and highway closures in several areas of the province's southern Interior.
Surrey RCMP seek public's help in search of man wanted for kidnapping, assault
Mounties in Surrey are turning to the public for help tracking down a man wanted on "serious" charges, including kidnapping, assault and unlawful confinement.
Edmonton
Northwest Edmonton grass fire flares up again
A wildfire that broke out in northwest Edmonton earlier this week has flared up again.
Edmonton police seize 11 guns, $219K in cocaine-trafficking investigation
Edmonton police showed off a seizure of 11 guns and $219,000 in cash Thursday while officers continued to look for three suspects in a drug and gang investigation.
Windsor
Windsor officer to work unpaid hours as penalty for 'Freedom Convoy' donation
A Windsor police officer will have to work unpaid hours as a penalty for donating to the Freedom Convoy.
NPT pilot program aims to help people struggling with substance use disorder
A new pilot program is launching in Windsor to help individuals struggling with substance use disorder and related challenges.
Driver charged after serious crash on Highway 3
A 30-year-old Leamington man has been charged after a serious crash on Highway 3 in Kingsville.
Regina
Regina home sales slow for 4th consecutive month, realtors' association
According to new numbers from the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA), Regina's year-over-year sales activity slowed for a fourth consecutive month.
Sask. health minister touts online reporting of hospital wait times — but link doesn't work
Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman defended against accusations that the province isn’t transparent about hospital capacity, by reading out the website address where users can see emergency room wait times — but the link doesn’t work.
National diving championships coming to Regina
The 2023 Novice National Diving Championships will take place May 6-7 at the Lawson Aquatic Centre in Regina.
Ottawa
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa's new bag tag policy will charge $3 for extra garbage bags
Ottawa residents will soon have to pay an extra $3 a garbage bag if they go over their limit for the year under a new bag tag program designed to encourage waste diversion and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill.
Driver of stolen car slams into Ottawa home
A teen driver was hospitalized after the stolen car she was driving slammed into a west Ottawa home.
Police officer forbidden from wearing uniform during Ottawa school visit
An Ottawa school board policy that forbids visiting police officers from wearing their uniforms is causing a political firestorm, with Premier Doug Ford calling for it to be reversed.
Saskatoon
-
A mandatory evacuation was ordered in Clearwater Dene Nation late Wednesday night as a wildfire approached the community.
-
-
Many music fans are remembering Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot, who died on Monday. Residents in the Prince Albert, Sask. area are also remembering a talented musician who played with him.