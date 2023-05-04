Two young men charged in Montreal attempted murder case

Montreal police have arrested two young Montreal men in alleged connection to an attempted murder in Verdun last summer.

The suspects have been identified as 20-year-old Elijah Stiell and 21-year-old Kyle Grant, both have since appeared in court.

Stiell is facing charges of attempted murder and firearm discharge. Grant was charged with attempted murder and weapon possession, as well as drug possession.

"Searches in LaSalle and Verdun also led to the seizure of two firearms, a high-capacity magazine, a stun gun and nearly $10,000 worth of crack cocaine," police claimed in a press release.

