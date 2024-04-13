MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Two teens arrested in connection with shooting at a residence in Laval

    FILE: Laval police cruiser (photo: Ken Dow / CTV News Montreal) FILE: Laval police cruiser (photo: Ken Dow / CTV News Montreal)
    Share

    Two suspects appeared Saturday afternoon by videoconference at the Laval courthouse in connection with a shooting at a residence on Nénuphars Street in Laval's Sainte-Dorothée district.

    The two men, Bonyad Gulam Ali and Adam Hamouchi, were arrested Friday night in Laval by the city's police services (SPL) and the Quebec provincial police (SQ) major crimes division, shortly after the gunshots were fired.

    "On the night of April 13, around midnight, the two suspects allegedly fired a shot at a residence on Nénuphars Street, in Laval, before fleeing in a vehicle," said SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay. "They were quickly located and arrested by officers from the Laval police department."

    The SQ said that no one was injured during the incident and that the police seized a firearm which was in the vehicle the suspects were in.

    Ali and Hamouchi, both from Laval, are 18 years old.

    They both face charges of discharging a firearm and have remained in custody since their appearance.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 13, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Israel orders residents to move to protected spaces

    Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also launch much more destructive ballistic missiles.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News