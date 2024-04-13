Two teens arrested in connection with shooting at a residence in Laval

Two suspects appeared Saturday afternoon by videoconference at the Laval courthouse in connection with a shooting at a residence on Nénuphars Street in Laval's Sainte-Dorothée district.

The two men, Bonyad Gulam Ali and Adam Hamouchi, were arrested Friday night in Laval by the city's police services (SPL) and the Quebec provincial police (SQ) major crimes division, shortly after the gunshots were fired.

"On the night of April 13, around midnight, the two suspects allegedly fired a shot at a residence on Nénuphars Street, in Laval, before fleeing in a vehicle," said SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay. "They were quickly located and arrested by officers from the Laval police department."

The SQ said that no one was injured during the incident and that the police seized a firearm which was in the vehicle the suspects were in.

Ali and Hamouchi, both from Laval, are 18 years old.

They both face charges of discharging a firearm and have remained in custody since their appearance.