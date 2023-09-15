Two teens arrested after reports of gunshots in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard borough
Two teens have been arrested after gunshots rang out in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard borough Friday night.
Montreal police (SPVM) received several 911 calls about a fight at the intersection of des Angevins and de Lisieux Streets around 7:15 p.m.
Officers found a bullet casing at the scene but no victims.
It’s believed shots were fired when a fight broke out between three men, who all left the scene before police arrived, said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc.
Two men, aged 18 and 19, were taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
