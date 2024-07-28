Two people seriously injured after collision in Brownsburg-Chatham

Two people are fighting for their lives after being involved in a collision in the Laurentian town of Brownsburg-Chatham.

Emergency services were called at around 9:45 a.m. to report a collision on Highway 148 involving a single vehicle carrying two people, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

At the scene, paramedics attended to a man and a woman. The man, in his 80s, was taken to hospital in a critical condition, as was the woman, in her 70s, who is also in serious life-threatening condition.

A spokesperson for the SQ, Adam Marineau, said that, according to initial information, for reasons as yet undetermined, ‘the driver of the vehicle, travelling eastbound, lost control and then swerved out of his lane, before colliding with a tree on the edge of the road’.

A police officer trained in collision investigation was dispatched to the scene to shed light on the causes and circumstances of the accident.

Highway 148 is currently closed at Montée Rochon.