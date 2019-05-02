

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating after a man and a woman both suffered stab wounds inside a condo complex on Wednesday night.

Police were called when witnesses reported screaming coming from a stairwell at 888 St-Francois Xavier St.

When officers arrived they found a man and a woman, both appearing to be in their twenties, both suffering from knife wounds.

Paramedics treated the woman at the scene while the man was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Police said it appeared the man and the woman fought each other.

They recovered a knife from the scene.