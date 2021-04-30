MONTREAL -- At least two Montrealers are among the 45 killed in a stampede at a religious festival on Israel’s Mount Meron Friday.

Montreal municipal officials and members of the city's Jewish community have been posting condolences on social media for the two who perished when a stampede of tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jewish people tried to get through a narrow tunnel-like passage.

The Israel in Montreal Facebook page posted that singer Shraga Gestetner died in the crush of people, and Montreal opposition councillor Lionel Perez posted his condolences for Gestetner, from Outremont, as well as Dovi Steinmetz from NDG-CDN on his Twitter page.

"I extend my condolences to the family and pray they have the strength to overcome this unbearable sorrow," wrote Perez.

My family and I are devastated by the passing of Dovi Steinmetz z’l. Our hearts go out to Shloimie & Faigy for this agony. Dovi was outgoing, loved by all and a friend of our son Amram. We will be there to support you. Baruch Dayan HaEmet #Meron #MountMeron #polmtl — Lionel Perez (@lionelperez) April 30, 2021

Mayor Valerie Plante also posted her condolences on Twitter.

"We are saddened to learn of the death of two Montrealers at Mont Meron, Israel," wrote Mayor Valerie Plante. "We are wholeheartedly with the Jewish community of Montreal. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims."

The stampede occurred during the Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mount Meron, and is the first legal mass-religious gathering in Israel since the government lifted restrictions put in place during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Media estimates about 100,000 people, mostly ultra-Orthodox Jews, attended this year's festival.

The Israeli health ministry said that four people remain in critical condition and that 150 were also injured as a result of the stampede.

