Two Montreal-area men charged with pimping, human trafficking and other charges

Two men from the Montreal area were charged in Laval with pimping, human trafficking, assault and other charges on Tuesday.

Quebec provincial police said in a news release that Francis Boivin, 34, and Serge Levesque, 25, appeared in the Laval courthouse and remain in custody.

The SQ's Escouade intégrée de lutte contre le proxénétisme (EILP) made the arrest.

Boivin faces human trafficking, pimping, assault with a weapon, and other charges, and Levesque faces pimping, material benefit from sexual services and assault charges.

"These charges relate to events that took place between April 2020 and December 2021," the SQ release said. "The offences occurred in the Montreal and Ontario areas."

Police are asking anyone with information about the two men or other related crimes to contact 1-800-659-4264.

The EILP includes officers from Montreal, Quebec City, Laval, Longueuil, and Gatineau police departments in addition to RCMP and SQ officers.