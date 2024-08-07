Two minors arrested in connection with pepper spray attack at Laval McDonald's

Laval police (SPL) has arrested two minors for allegedly using pepper spray inside a McDonald's restaurant, injuring dozens of patrons, including children.

The SPL says that four individuals went into the fast food joint on Saint-Martin Boulevard West in the Chomedey district on Jan. 24 and sprayed a man.

"Dozens of people, including children, were injured and had to be decontaminated by Urgences-Santé paramedics," the SPL said. "The suspects fled on foot before the police arrived."

The SPL arrested two minors on Aug. 1, who are expected to face charges of assault, mischief and carrying a weapon for dangerous purposes.

The two were released on conditions and should return to court on Sept. 16.