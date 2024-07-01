Montreal Canadiens sign Juraj Slafkovsky to eight-year contract extension

Juraj Slafkovsky got a Canada Day payday.

The Montreal Canadiens signed the forward to an eight-year, US$60.8-million contract extension beginning in 2025-26.

The deal for the six-foot-three, 230-pound winger inked Monday as NHL free agency opened carries an average annual value of $7.6 million.

Slafkovsky, who put pen to paper the first day he was eligible for a maximum-term agreement, had 20 goals and 50 points in 82 games with the Canadiens in 2023-24.

Selected first overall at the 2022 NHL draft, Slafkovsky became first player in franchise history to record 40 points in a season before age 20 when he collected an assist on March 26 in Colorado.

The Canadiens also added forward Alex Barré-Boulet to a one-year, one-way contract Monday.

Terms were not disclosed, but multiple outlets reported the contract is worth $775,000.

Barré-Boulet had six goals and three assists in 36 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2024.