    • Montreal Canadiens sign Juraj Slafkovsky to eight-year contract extension

    Montreal Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky (20) returns to the bench after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Montreal Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky (20) returns to the bench after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Juraj Slafkovsky got a Canada Day payday.

    The Montreal Canadiens signed the forward to an eight-year, US$60.8-million contract extension beginning in 2025-26.

    The deal for the six-foot-three, 230-pound winger inked Monday as NHL free agency opened carries an average annual value of $7.6 million. 

    Slafkovsky, who put pen to paper the first day he was eligible for a maximum-term agreement, had 20 goals and 50 points in 82 games with the Canadiens in 2023-24. 

    Selected first overall at the 2022 NHL draft, Slafkovsky became first player in franchise history to record 40 points in a season before age 20 when he collected an assist on March 26 in Colorado. 

    The Canadiens also added forward Alex Barré-Boulet to a one-year, one-way contract Monday. 

    Terms were not disclosed, but multiple outlets reported the contract is worth $775,000. 

    Barré-Boulet had six goals and three assists in 36 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2024.

