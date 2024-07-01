MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Molotov cocktail found after fire in Plateau-Mont-Royal apartment building: police

    Police say a Molotov cocktail was found in a residential apartment building that went up in flames and forced people from their homes just before midnight on Sunday in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

    Firefighters were first to respond to the fire near the corner of Saint-Joseph Boulevard and Parthenais Street. After the building was evacuated and the blaze was extinguished, they found evidence of arson so the case was transferred to the Montreal police arson unit early Monday morning, according to police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier.

    She said there was "significant damage" to the building, but nobody was injured.

    The residents have been temporarily relocated while the investigation continues.

    No arrests have been made.

