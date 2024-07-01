Man, 21, charged after 75-year-old pedestrian killed on Montreal's South Shore

Police say a 21-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after a 75-year-old man was hit by a vehicle on Montreal's South Shore Sunday morning.

Longueuil police say they received a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Quartier Boulevard and Lancaster Street in Brossard.

Police spokesperson Mélanie Mercille said on Monday the driver was arrested and released, with conditions, on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

The roadway was temporarily closed after the crash but it has since been reopened.