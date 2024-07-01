MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, 21, charged after 75-year-old pedestrian killed on Montreal's South Shore

    Longueuil police respond to a deadly collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Sunday, June 30, 2024. (Source: Longueuil police) Longueuil police respond to a deadly collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Sunday, June 30, 2024. (Source: Longueuil police)
    Share

    Police say a 21-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after a 75-year-old man was hit by a vehicle on Montreal's South Shore Sunday morning.

    Longueuil police say they received a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Quartier Boulevard and Lancaster Street in Brossard.

    Police spokesperson Mélanie Mercille said on Monday the driver was arrested and released, with conditions, on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

    The roadway was temporarily closed after the crash but it has since been reopened.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News