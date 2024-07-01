Canada Day fireworks: Montreal's Old Port to light up the skies tonight

It's clear skies for Canada Day festivities in Montreal on Monday.

Weather conditions will be ideal to take in the evening fireworks display at the Old Port, which is hosting its annual Canada Day celebrations.

The site will officially open at 3 p.m. Activities include a play area, Parks Canada workshops, free cupcakes, and a live performance by DJ Hools from 8 to 10 p.m.

At 10 p.m., the fireworks will begin.

There is no Canada Day parade in Montreal this year. The main organizer of the event for the last nine years claimed there were too many bureaucratic hurdles to keep the attraction afloat and decided not to apply for a permit.

A woman carries a Canadian flag on Canada Day in Montreal, Monday, July 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Other parts of the city are also hosting Canada Day festivities throughout the day, including Dollard-Des Ormeaux where there will be food trucks, music and fireworks in DDO Park.

From 2 p.m., Pointe-Claire is also hosting face painting, music and then a fireworks display in the evening from a barge on Lake Saint-Louis.

Lachine is also inviting residents for live performances throughout the afternoon at parc Noël-Spinelli.