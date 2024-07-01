Montreal Canadiens sign one-year contract with forward Alex Barre-Boulet
The Montreal Canadiens awarded a one-season contract to forward Alex Barré-Boulet on Monday at the opening of NHL free agency.
Barré-Boulet, from Montmagny, Que., will earn a salary of USD $775,000 next season, according to media reports.
Barré-Boulet, 27, scored six goals and three assists in 36 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season. He also registered 19 points, including four goals, in 23 games with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.
In 68 career NHL games with the Lightning and Seattle Kraken, Barré-Boulet scored 12 goals and six assists.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 1, 2024.
