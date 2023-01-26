Two men in hospital, one arrested after alleged conflict in Montreal apartment

Two men were sent to hospital with wounds to the upper body after what police believe to be a conflict in a residential building in Montreal’s Anjou borough.

They received a 911 call at around 12:50 a.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old male with injuries caused by a sharp object.

A second man, 28, was found later, also with sharp-object wounds. He was arrested, and will meet with officers when his condition improves.

Both of them are conscious in hospital. Their injuries were never considered life-threatening, authorities say.

Crime scene investigators cordoned off the apartment at d’Allonnes and de Fontevrault avenues in Montreal’s northeast to examine the scene overnight.