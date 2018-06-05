

CTV Montreal





Two men were found dead Tuesday night in a rental van in Villeray.

Montreal police said calls to 911 at about 8:00 p.m. alerted them to the presence of the two bodies in a van parked on Jarry St. near Foucher and Des Belges.

Overnight police identifed the two men, and said one of them was 25, while the other was 31 years old.

The van was towed to a police inspection yard, while the bodies will undergo an autopsy to determine the cause of death.