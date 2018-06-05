Two men found dead in rental van parked in Villeray
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, June 5, 2018 10:22PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 6, 2018 11:34AM EDT
Two men were found dead Tuesday night in a rental van in Villeray.
Montreal police said calls to 911 at about 8:00 p.m. alerted them to the presence of the two bodies in a van parked on Jarry St. near Foucher and Des Belges.
Overnight police identifed the two men, and said one of them was 25, while the other was 31 years old.
The van was towed to a police inspection yard, while the bodies will undergo an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Latest Montreal News
- Montreal's F1 race brings yearly sexual exploitation fears
- Two of seven MPs who quit the Bloc Quebecois returning to the party
- Complaint filed against 2 SPVM officers after alleged homophobic slurs
- Dave Chappelle and John Mayer team for Just For Laughs live show in Montreal
- Bag ban means bad news for retailers caught still using plastic