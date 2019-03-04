

CTV Montreal





Two men were arrested early Monday morning after correctional officers at the Riviere-des-Prairies detention centre spotted a drone flying over the prison.

Montreal police set up a search perimeter around the prison and with the help of a canine unit arrested the two men, 42 and 38 years old, in a nearby wooded area, according to the Surete du Quebec.

They were found in possession of a drone and a package containing cellphones and charging cables.

The two individuals were released and the investigation has been transferred to the SQ major crimes division.

At this point the men have not been charged.