Police believe drone, drugs found near school was meant for nearby prison
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, May 21, 2018 5:47PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 21, 2018 7:26PM EDT
Police believe a bag of drugs found near an Ahuntsic elementary school on Friday was meant for nearby Bordeaux prison.
A drone was found near the package, which contained marijuana, tobacco, cell phones, SIM cards, lighters and glue.
The drone, which was found on top of the elementary school, was attached by a cord to the package, which was near the intersection of Henri-Bourassa and St. Laurent.
In August, a 46-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to use a drone to deliver drugs to a Montreal prison courtyard.
