

The Canadian Press





Two Montreal men have been charged for their alleged participation in the theft of 25 luxury cars last October.

Longueuil police identified the suspects as 21-year-old Cesar Jose Ramos-Rosario, who was arrested on May 13, and accomplice Tommy Lapierre, 22, who was arrested May 17. The two were apprehended as part of a joint investigation between police forces in Longueuil, Montreal, Mascouche, St-Eustache and Laval.

The two suspects face 31 charges, 25 of them related to vehicle theft.

In 21 of the cases, the targeted vehicles were from the Lexus brand, while another four were Toyotas. According to police, the vehicles were to be exported.

Police were able to trace at least eight of the 25 stolen vehicles.

The two suspects were both released from custody under several conditions, including that they not contact each other and abide by a curfew.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the anonymous Info-Azimut line at 450-646-8500.