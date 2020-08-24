MONTREAL -- A 19-year-old man is in hospital in critical condition following a late-night altercation in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Officers from the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM) located the man lying on de l’Acadie Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. during routine patrolling of the area. He had been injured to the upper body with a sharp object but was conscious and able to provide police with a suspect’s name.

TRAFFIC ALERT | L’acadie

Boulevard is closed between Salaberry Street and Louisbourg Street for a police scene. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/19yxKKvpXa — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) August 24, 2020

Around 12:45 a.m., a man police estimate to be around 18 years old showed up to a hospital with a stab injury to the upper body. He was identified as the suspect linked to the initial assault and was arrested.

According to preliminary information, police say there was an altercation between the two men for a reason that remains unknown.

As of around 3 a.m., de l’Acadie Blvd. was still closed for investigators and crime scene technicians to analyze.