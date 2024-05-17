Summer heat moving into Montreal for May long weekend

For many, the May long weekend marks the start of planting season, and this year, gardeners can expect summer-like heat.

Temperatures are expected to be above average the entire weekend, and the daytime high on Monday could be close to the 30-degree mark.

The weekend may start with some cloud cover as a weak disturbance approaches from the west.

Friday should feature mainly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers around southwestern Quebec.

Montreal should stay dry during the day on Friday, with a few showers moving in overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.

Saturday morning is expected to feature mainly cloudy conditions, but clouds should gradually give way to sunshine in the afternoon.

While Saturday is expected to be the coolest day of the holiday weekend, the daytime high will still be 3 degrees Celsius above average, at 23 C.

The high pressure is expected to really kick into gear on Sunday, and the Montreal area should see blue skies and highs in the mid-20s.

Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the weekend, with a daytime high of 29 C.

The heat should stick around through Wednesday ahead of thunderstorms.

Temperatures are expected to dip by the end of next week.

AVERAGE HIGH: 20 C

AVERAGE LOW: 9 C