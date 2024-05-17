Summer heat moving into Montreal for May long weekend
For many, the May long weekend marks the start of planting season, and this year, gardeners can expect summer-like heat.
Temperatures are expected to be above average the entire weekend, and the daytime high on Monday could be close to the 30-degree mark.
The weekend may start with some cloud cover as a weak disturbance approaches from the west.
Friday should feature mainly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers around southwestern Quebec.
Montreal should stay dry during the day on Friday, with a few showers moving in overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.
Saturday morning is expected to feature mainly cloudy conditions, but clouds should gradually give way to sunshine in the afternoon.
While Saturday is expected to be the coolest day of the holiday weekend, the daytime high will still be 3 degrees Celsius above average, at 23 C.
The high pressure is expected to really kick into gear on Sunday, and the Montreal area should see blue skies and highs in the mid-20s.
Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the weekend, with a daytime high of 29 C.
The heat should stick around through Wednesday ahead of thunderstorms.
Temperatures are expected to dip by the end of next week.
AVERAGE HIGH: 20 C
AVERAGE LOW: 9 C
World No. 1 golfer charged with police officer assault before PGA Championship second round
World number one golfer Scottie Scheffler was arrested and charged with the assault of a police officer in what he called a 'chaotic situation' before being released in time to start his second round at the PGA Championship on Friday.
LIVE @ 11:30 MT Four 1970s homicides linked to serial killer, Alberta Mounties to reveal Friday
A dead serial sexual offender and killer has been linked to four homicides in the 1970s in Alberta, RCMP say.
4 dead after Houston storms cause widespread damage, major blackouts
Power outages could last weeks in parts of Houston after thunderstorms with hurricane-force winds tore through the city, an official said Friday, knocking out electricity to nearly 1 million homes and businesses.
NEW What a wildfire survivor says she regrets not grabbing before leaving home
Carol Christian had 15 minutes to evacuate her home during the Fort McMurray wildfires in 2016. She ended up losing the house and everything inside. Now, she wants to share the lessons she learned.
WATCH Infectious disease expert warns measles 'a very real threat'
A Canadian epidemiologist is warning the measles presents a 'very real threat' to public health if Canada doesn't maintain a high vaccination rate.
With today's high rates, should you consider an interest-free halal mortgage?
A halal mortgage complies with the Islamic religious, or Shariah, law, which forbids the use of 'riba' (interest). Here's what mortgage experts say those considering 'no-interest' halal mortgages should know.
Wildfires are dampening against cool, rainy weather, but there's plenty left to contain
An opportune system of cool, wet weather Friday is dampening the spread of wildfires across Western Canada, but there's still plenty of work for responders and residents alike.
Newly mapped lost branch of the Nile could help solve long-standing pyramid mystery
Egypt’s Great Pyramid and other ancient monuments at Giza exist on an isolated strip of land at the edge of the Sahara Desert.
Ontario sees first measles death in more than a decade after young child dies
A young child has died of measles in Ontario, marking the first death in the province from the highly contagious virus in more than 10 years, a Public Health Ontario report confirms.
