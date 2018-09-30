

CTV Montreal





A man in his 20s is in hospital after a conflict ended with gunfire in Cote Saint-Luc.

According to police a dispute started inside an apartment on Kingsley St. at around 5:30 am and the conflict eventually moved into the street.

Shortly after 5:30 gunshots were heard and when police arrived on the scene they found the victim on the ground with what appeared to be bullet wounds in his lower body.

He was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman in her 20s was found near the scene a with a minor head injury.

Officers are speaking to witnesses to determine exactly what happened.

Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.