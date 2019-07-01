Featured Video
Two dead in small plane crash in Rougemont
Two men are dead after the light-weight plane they were travelling in crashed in Rougemont on Mon., July 1, 2019.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 1, 2019 5:55PM EDT
A lightweight plane crashed in an orchard in Rougemont on Monday, killing two men.
According to the Surete du Quebec an emergency call was placed at 11:40 a.m. to report the crash.
The two victims are 51 and 66-years-old and are from St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu and Mont-St-Gregoire, respectively.
SQ spokesperson Stephane Tremblay said firefighters had to use the jaws of life to remove the two from the plane.
It’s not yet known where the plane took off from or where it was going.
The SQ and the Transportaiton Safety Board of Canada have opened an investigation into the crash.
Latest Montreal News
- UPDATED: Second measles case reported in Laval
- Thousands turn up for annual Canada Day Parade as new citizens take oath in Old Port
- New Champlain Bridge officially open in both directions as old one gets parade sendoff
- Ormstown community comes together to transform Alzheimer's patients residence
- Two dead in small plane crash in Rougemont