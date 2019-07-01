

The Canadian Press





A lightweight plane crashed in an orchard in Rougemont on Monday, killing two men.

According to the Surete du Quebec an emergency call was placed at 11:40 a.m. to report the crash.

The two victims are 51 and 66-years-old and are from St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu and Mont-St-Gregoire, respectively.

SQ spokesperson Stephane Tremblay said firefighters had to use the jaws of life to remove the two from the plane.

It’s not yet known where the plane took off from or where it was going.

The SQ and the Transportaiton Safety Board of Canada have opened an investigation into the crash.