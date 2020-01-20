COOKSHIRE, QC. -- Two motorists died Monday morning after their vehicles collided near Cookshire-Eaton, about 30 kilometres east of Sherbrooke.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 108.

Police said a person driving a car heading toward Sherbrooke lost control and crashed into another car.

The drivers were taken to a hospital where both were pronounced dead.

There were no passengers in either of the vehicles involved, police said.

At 8:30 a.m., Highway 108 had not yet been reopened to traffic southwest of Cookshire-Eaton. The SQ did not know when vehicles would be allowed to pass.

Investigators were examining the scene and the two damaged cars had not yet been towed.

Highway 108, about 175 kilometres long, passes through several municipalities between Sherbrooke and Beauceville.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2020.