Two arrested in Nov. 6 fatal stabbing of 19-year-old man

Police arrested two men in their 20s in connection with a fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old man in Montreal's Outremont borough earlier this month.

The Montreal police (SPVM) major crime section arrested the two men on Thursday.

Theron Oliver Ledezma, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder and the second man, 21-year-old Nils Ovessons, has been charged with manslaughter, police said in a news release.

Around 12:40 a.m. on Nov. 6, the teen victim was stabbed on Ducharme Avenue, near Wiseman Avenue, and later sent to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The two suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

At the time, police had initially said the victim was known to police, but on Friday they said that's not the case.

The killing marked Montreal's 33rd homicide of 2022. There have been 34 killings on the island so far this year.

Earlier this week, Montreal police announced they had made an arrest in another unsolved 2022 homicide. The major crime unit arrested a man in his 20s Monday in connection with the Sept. 7 killing of a 75-year-old man in the city's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.

The SPVM reminded the public that they can pass along information in the fight against crime by calling 911 or speaking with police anonymously by calling 514-393-1133.