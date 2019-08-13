

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau likes what he has read former Liberal cabinet minister Anne McLellan's report on the S-N-C-Lavalin affair, but says it won't be made public just yet.

First, federal ethics commissioner Mario Dion will release his report into the affair sparked by then-attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould's claim that she was improperly pressured to halt a criminal prosecution of the engineering giant.

Trudeau is describing McLellan's report as "great."

Ahead of Trudeau’s comments on Tuesday, Conservative Deputy Leader Lisa Raitt issued a statement calling on Trudeau to release McLellan’s findings.

