Trudeau won't make SNC report public, yet
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 2:32PM EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau likes what he has read former Liberal cabinet minister Anne McLellan's report on the S-N-C-Lavalin affair, but says it won't be made public just yet.
First, federal ethics commissioner Mario Dion will release his report into the affair sparked by then-attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould's claim that she was improperly pressured to halt a criminal prosecution of the engineering giant.
Trudeau is describing McLellan's report as "great."
Ahead of Trudeau’s comments on Tuesday, Conservative Deputy Leader Lisa Raitt issued a statement calling on Trudeau to release McLellan’s findings.
