

Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal





Sureté du Quebec police officers are looking for a person involved in a high-speed chase early Thursday morning.

The chase began around 1 a.m. on Highway 30 on the South Shore when a man went through a roadblock to test impaired drivers.

SQ officers chased a black pickup truck until they lost sight of the vehicle..

A black pickup truck was located a short time later in Sirois Park at Gaetan-Boucher Blvd. and Davis Blvd. in Saint-Hubert and police believe the man who led officers on a high-speed chase had abandoned the pickup truck and lit it on fire.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the truck was engulfed in flames and no one was around.

The investigation continues as police work to collect further evidence.