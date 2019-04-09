

CTV Montreal





Police are recommending charges of criminal negligence and dangerous driving causing injury against the driver of an 18-wheeler and his passenger.

The pair were arrested overnight after an 18-wheeler was backing up on the Eastbound Ville Marie Expressway (Route 136/Highway 72) around 2:50 a.m.

According to police the truck driver missed the exit for Guy St. and rather than drive to the next exit he stopped and began to back up, and his passenger got out and helped guide him backwards.

That is when the driver of a car heading east smashed into the back of the truck.

The driver of the car was seriously hurt and was rushed to hospital. They are expected to survive but the full extent of their injuries is not known.

Upon arriving at the scene police arrested the truck driver and the passenger and both are due in court Tuesday afternoon.

An earlier version of this article mistakenly said the tow truck driver was backing up on the highway. We regret the error.