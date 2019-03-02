

CTV Montreal





While Quebec’s job market has more openings than other provinces according to a recent survey, finding work can be difficult for the intellectually disabled. A Montreal-based non-profit is hoping to change that.

Since 1977 Coforce has worked to train disabled people to work.

Coforce’s accounts and partnerships manager Jean-Francois Rioux said the organization sees workers for their potential, not their problems.

“They will find that people find a difference in them and there will be some stigma,” he said. “They will be in the cafeteria all alone or there could be some people that think they’re not normal.”

Today, there’s over 300 people working at the organization, mostly doing manual labour or janitorial jobs, and learning enough to be hired by other companies.

“The main thing is to help enterprises that have a problem, (a labour) shortage, to have them come to us and ask how we can help,” said Rioux. “We have many solutions for them.”

One of those workers, Yanic St. Jean, said working alongside other people with similar challenges helps him feel more comfortable.

“There are people who experience different problems and disabilities, like not being able to express themselves,” he said. “But I know I’m not alone.”

Chun-Lun Lee has worked for Coforce for 25 years, completing a variety of tasks like making folders for dentists.

“I like my job very much, because I’m at my own pace,” he said.