Tracking bracelets for offenders implemented in four new Quebec regions
Tracking bracelets designed to keep individuals accused or convicted of violent acts away from their victims are now being deployed in four new regions of the province: the North Shore, the Eastern Townships, Central Quebec and Montreal.
These regions join those of Quebec City, Chaudière-Appalaches, Joliette and Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, which obtained the device in the spring of 2022. Lanaudière, the Laurentians, Laval and Montérégie implemented the devices last fall. The Mauricie and Outaouais regions were also added to the project in recent weeks.
So far, 65 ankle bracelets have been imposed in the province. A judge, the Quebec Parole Board and the management of a detention facility are authorized to order the wearing of such a device.
The device consists of a non-removable bracelet worn on the ankle by the accused or offender and a mobile application installed on a cell phone given to the victim or alleged victim. As soon as the wearer of the bracelet is within a certain perimeter of the victim's location, a signal is transmitted to a central monitoring station, where a police intervention is triggered.
Quebec is the first province to have equipped itself with the technology that aims to protect victims of domestic violence, Minister of Public Security François Bonnardel said in a news release.
"The bracelet can help save lives and give peace of mind to many women, which is why we are redoubling our efforts since May 2022 to implement it as quickly as possible," the minister said.
According to the deployment schedule of the ankle bracelets, the Bas-Saint-Laurent and the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean should be the next regions to receive the technology in June.
Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Nord-du-Québec will follow in September.
The province-wide deployment of the bracelet comes with an estimated cost of $41 million.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 8, 2023. This story was written with the financial assistance of the Meta Grant and The Canadian Press for news.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 'Persona non grata:' Canada expelling Chinese diplomat after threats to Conservative MP
The Liberal government is expelling Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei, whom Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.
Air quality advisories in western Canada due to fires, as East Coast braces for May snowstorm
Canadians countrywide are experiencing drastically different weather this week, as some cope with wildfires while others contend with flooding and a snowstorm.
Meta has team working to block news on Facebook, Instagram from Canadian users
Tech giant Meta has learned from the mistakes it made blocking online news from Facebook in Australia, when it accidentally limited access to emergency services pages, a company representative said Monday.
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
'Nuclear option': Conservatives decry Liberal move to limit debate on gun bill
The federal government is trying to limit how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate the Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21. It's a move the Conservatives called a 'nuclear option,' but one the Liberals and New Democrats say is needed to fend off Official Opposition obstruction.
Prince Louis' first official royal engagement with siblings George, Charlotte
Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has undertaken his first royal engagement at the age of five.
DNA evidence leads to suspect in 48-year-old Sharron Prior murder cold case
Using DNA testing, Longueuil police (SPAL) believe they have a suspect in the decades-old murder cold case of Sharron Prior, who was killed in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood in 1975. The late Franklin Maywood Romine of Putnam County, West Virginia, was 28 at the time of Prior's death on March 29, 1975 and has been identified as the prime suspect in the killing.
Army booted Texas mall gunman over mental health: AP source
The man accused of killing eight people and wounding several others in a mass shooting at a suburban Dallas shopping mall over the weekend apparently had been working as a security guard and was discharged from the U.S. Army in 2008 because of mental health issues, according to neighbours and an Army official.
Alberta wildfires on Monday: Here's what you need to know
As of 11:30 a.m., the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard showed 100 wildfires burning across the province, including 29 out of control.
Toronto
-
Canada's Wonderland kicks off 2023 season with several arrests
Canada’s Wonderland kicked off its 2023 season with a series of arrests over the course of opening weekend, park officials say.
-
Want to dine alone? This new restaurant in Toronto is for you
A new restaurant in Toronto just opened for solitary dining.
-
Beluga whale, bottlenose dolphin die at Marineland
A beluga whale and bottlenose dolphin have died at Marineland, the Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed Monday.
Atlantic
-
CUPE says Halifax-area education workers are ready to strike
CUPE Local 5047 President Chris Melanson said over the weekend that his members rejected a tentative agreement offered by government. He represents roughly 1,850 union members who do work to support more than 5,000 students.
-
For Acadian singer, deaths of New Brunswick fishermen evoke past tragedies
The deaths of two New Brunswick fishermen on the first day of the lobster season are evoking powerful memories of past tragedies on the water for a singer who lives on the Acadian peninsula.
-
Crews battle wildfire in rural Nova Scotia
Fire crews and other first responders are responding to a wildfire near Highway 340 in Hassett, N.S.
London
-
MPP’s join fight to help tenants facing eviction on Webster St in London, Ont.
The fight against 'renoviction' in a north east London, Ont. apartment complex has reached Queen’s Park
-
Police searching for woman who may have been dragged into the woods by two men
Police are searching Westminister Ponds area after call about woman allegedly dragged by two unknown males
-
Possible shooting in east London
London police are hoping the public may be able to provide some answers about a possible shooting in the city’s east end.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect admits he murdered Sudbury man whose body was found near Wawa
A southern Ontario man facing a first-degree murder charge in the 2019 death of a Sudbury man has pleaded guilty.
-
Road maintenance truck rear ended on MR35 near Azilda in Greater Sudbury
A pothole crew is shaken after a crash on Municipal Road 35 southeast of the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda on Monday morning.
-
Court restores $110M lawsuit by Timmins man who sued over support for his daughter
Ontario's top court has restored class action status to a lawsuit that alleges the province has placed people with developmental disabilities on unreasonable wait lists for government supports after they turn 18.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier apologizes for comments linking COVID vaccinated to Nazi followers
United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith apologized Monday after a 2021 video surfaced of her saying she wouldn't wear a Remembrance Day poppy while comparing those who got the COVID-19 vaccine to followers of Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany.
-
Calgary opens centre at Stampede Park for Alberta wildfire evacuees
The City of Calgary is helping the relief effort for those affected by the wildfires in central and northern Alberta, including sending personnel to help battle fires and opening a reception centre for fleeing residents.
-
Alberta wildfires on Monday: Here's what you need to know
As of 11:30 a.m., the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard showed 100 wildfires burning across the province, including 29 out of control.
Kitchener
-
Historic Cambridge building demolished after fire
A Cambridge landmark was reduced to rubble Monday as wrecking crews knocked down a 19th century building destroyed by fire on Saturday night.
-
Region and striking GRT workers reach tentative agreement
The Region and Waterloo and the union that represents Grand River Transit workers have reached a tentative agreement that, if ratified, could end the bus strike on Thursday – 11 days after workers walked off the job.
-
Suspicious fire in Waterloo under investigation
Police and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall are investigating a fire that caused extensive damage to a building in Waterloo.
Vancouver
-
Police seek help finding 'vulnerable' teen missing from New Westminster
Police in New Westminster are appealing for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl who they describe as "vulnerable."
-
'Unacceptable': B.C. housing provider will have funding frozen, buildings inspected after review
A B.C. housing provider that has seen its share of government funding skyrocket in recent years won't be granted any more public dollars and both its books and buildings will be inspected by the province, officials announced Monday.
-
B.C. officials provide update on flooding and wildfire situations province-wide
British Columbia’s government is bracing for more spring flood events and early-season wildfires this month, as several communities across the province recover from natural disasters that hit last week.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires on Monday: Here's what you need to know
As of 11:30 a.m., the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard showed 100 wildfires burning across the province, including 29 out of control.
-
Evacuation orders lifted for Edson and Parkland County but not Wildwood and Evansburg
An evacuation order for parts of Yellowhead County - including Edson - has been lifted. Residents in Parkland County will also be able to return home on Monday afternoon.
-
'The system once again failed': EPS chief details criminal history of man accused of killing mother, child
The Edmonton Police Service provided more information on Monday about the fatal stabbings of a mother and her child last week.
Windsor
-
'It's thrilling!' British royalty in Windsor and Chatham this weekend for Essex and Kent Scottish recognition
One weekend after King Charles’ coronation, a member of the British Royal Family will be in Windsor and Chatham, Ont. for special ceremonial events involving the Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment.
-
Windsor ranks low on list of happiest cities in Canada
Windsor was ranked 98th in the list of Happiest Cities in Canada, according to a new report.
-
Five alleged impaired drivers charged over the weekend, including Lakeshore fatal collision: OPP
Essex County OPP say officers arrested five drivers on impaired driving-related charges over the weekend, including the fatal collision in Lakeshore.
Regina
-
Teen stopped for speeding turned out to be human trafficking victim, Sask. RCMP say
A teen girl pulled over for speeding near Swift Current, Sask. turned out to be a victim of human trafficking, according to police.
-
Regina police ask for help in finding suspect in 2022 murder
Regina police are asking for the public's help searching for 32-year-old Forrestre Jade Windigo, who is wanted for second-degree murder in relation to the 2022 death of Bryant Thayne Starr.
-
City councillors lawsuit violated Regina's code of ethics bylaw, integrity commissioner says
Regina’s Integrity Commissioner said that Coun. Dan LeBlanc and Coun. Andrew Stevens violated the city’s code of ethics bylaw during their lawsuit against city manager Niki Anderson.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man, 20, dies in hedge-trimming accident
Ontario's ministry of labour is investigating after a 20-year-old contractor died while working for a hedge-trimming company.
-
Video shows Ottawa police officer stepping on man's head for 2 minutes
A video has been publicly released in the trial of an Ottawa police officer facing charges of assault and assault with a weapon.
-
Driver of van killed in collision with school bus near Cornwall, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of a van is dead and four children and a school bus driver were hurt in a collision near Cornwall, Ont. Monday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Unidentified human remains found near northwest Sask. home, RCMP say
Human remains were discovered near a home in northwest Saskatchewan, according to RCMP.
-
Saskatoon police say masked teen was arrested after knife-point break-in
A masked 14-year-old boy was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly breaking into a home armed with a knife.
-
Fire breaks out at Saskatoon metal recycling business
Firefighters battled a blaze at BN Metals on Quebec Avenue Monday morning.