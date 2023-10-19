Tourism in Montreal reached pre-pandemic levels this summer

Montreal tourism returned to its pre-pandemic numbers this summer, according to Tourisme Montreal.

According to data released by the organization on Thursday, there were 15 per cent more overseas visitors this summer than during the same period in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Average hotel occupancy was 80 per cent, and overall revenues were higher than in 2022.

Business conventions also bounced back, with major events seeing an in-person attendance rate of 72 per cent, 12 per cent higher than last year.

Tourisme Montreal President and CEO Yves Lalumière credits the uptick partly to the organization's promotional efforts, as the number of visitors to its website increased this year.

Tourisme Montréal reports that numerous major conventions are already confirmed for next year, including the International Skating Union, which is slated to welcome some 7,000 delegates in March.

In August, the Canadian Elite Basketball League is expecting to attract some 10,000 participants.

In September, some 5,000 golfers and sports enthusiasts could come to Montreal for the Presidents' Cup.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 19, 2023.