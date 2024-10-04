Quebec launches construction camps to attract and train the next generation of workers

An introduction to the construction trades will be held in several regions of Quebec over the coming months, with the aim of convincing people to enter the industry or change career direction.

The construction trades camps were launched on Friday by two ministers, Kateri Champagne Jourdain (Employment) and Jean Boulet (Labour), in the company of Audrey Murray, President and CEO of the Commission de la construction du Québec, and Éric Fraser, President of the Association de la construction du Québec.

During the camps, participants will be given a free introduction to the trades of carpenter, bricklayer, plasterer, shovel operator and electrician. This will be a one-day practical experience.

The camps are particularly aimed at people who are under-represented in the industry, such as women and Indigenous people, as well as young people and those considering a career change.

The camps will visit Sept-Îles, Pessamit, Jonquière and Gatineau in October, followed by Trois-Rivières, Quebec City, Anjou and Longueuil in November.

Laval will follow on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, as will Montreal and Sherbrooke in February. Applicants must be at least 15 years old.

The Commission de la construction du Québec estimates that the industry needs an average of 17,000 workers a year.

The activity is the brainchild of the Association de la construction -- an industry employers' association specializing in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors -- which received the sum of $1.3 million from the Quebec government to carry out the project.