Thousands of cyclists happily pedalled around the city on Sunday as they took part in the annual Tour de l'Ile, but many drivers weren't sharing their smiles.

Dozens of the city's main arteries were closed for the event, while others were closed off due to construction.

Hundreds of volunteers and police were positioned at intersections of blocked streets to orient motorists while traffic officers handed out maps marked with alternative routes and detours.

The Tour de l'Ile kicked off at 9:15 a.m. on Parc Avenue, corner Mount-Royal, where 25,000 cyclists lined up along the start line.

The route traversed several boroughs: Ville-Marie, Plateau-Mont-Royal, Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie, Saint-Leonard, Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension, Montreal North, Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-Aux-Trembles, Anjou, Montreal East, and Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Singer Emile Bilodeau, the spokesperson for the event, treated riders to a performance.

And at their arrival at Jeanne-Mance park - the circuit's final destination - the cyclists were greeted by music from Montreal Completement Cirque.

(With files from The Canadian Press)